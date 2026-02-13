Fact Check: Fake ICC Media Release Claiming Pakistan Spinner Usman Tariq Called for Test to Dubai for Suspect Bowling Action Goes Viral

A fabricated media release, purportedly from the International Cricket Council (ICC), has gone viral on social media ahead of the high-stakes India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 clash. The document falsely claims that Pakistan’s mystery spinner, Usman Tariq, has been called up for testing due to an illegal bowling action. Fact Check: Fake ICC Circular Claiming Pakistan Cricket Board Ban Goes Viral Amid India T20 WC 2026 Match Boycott Call.

Fact-checking confirms that the ICC has issued no such statement, and the spinner remains eligible for selection for the match on 15 February.

Origin of the Fake ICC Media Release

The viral post, which surfaced on Instagram on Thursday, featured a convincingly formatted 'ICC Media Release' header. It stated that the match referee from Pakistan's recent fixture against the USA had reported Tariq for 'suspicious' action, and that an immediate biomechanical testing has been requested from the Pakistan spinner.

However, the ICC’s official media portal contains no record of this announcement. Furthermore, verified cricket authorities have clarified that under current regulations, even if a player is reported, they are permitted to continue bowling in international cricket until the results of an independent assessment are confirmed, which typically takes several days.

Fake ICC Media Release

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RDX Cricinfo (@rdxcric)

Context of the Controversy

The fake news exploited genuine, ongoing debates surrounding Tariq’s 'pause-and-deliver' style. After taking 3/27 against the USA earlier this week, the 28-year-old became a lightning rod for scrutiny. Former Indian cricketer Shreevats Goswami questioned the legality of the "pause" in his run-up, comparing it to restricted penalty run-ups in football.

Conversely, Indian veteran Ravichandran Ashwin defended Tariq, arguing that the bowler is simply utilising "grey areas" in the laws and that his action has already been cleared twice by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) labs in 2025. When is India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 Match? Know Date, Time, and Telecast Details.

History of Clearance

Usman Tariq has addressed the 'chucking' allegations previously, explaining that a congenital medical condition—specifically a hypermobile or 'double-jointed' elbow—creates the optical illusion of an illegal bend.

"I have two corners on my elbow which make it hard for me to straighten my arm completely," Tariq stated in a recent interview. He was reported twice during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) but was cleared both times after undergoing testing at a PCB-accredited biomechanics lab in Lahore.

Fact check

Claim : ICC has called up Usman Tariq for biomechanical testing for suspect bowling action Conclusion : No, ICC has not made any such announcements Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 13, 2026 10:43 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).