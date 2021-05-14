With the growing popularity of T20 cricket in recent years, the International Cricket Council and planning to bank on it extend the number of teams in the T20 World Cup from 16 to 20 in the coming edition. The 2021 T20 World Cup, which is scheduled to begin in India later this year will feature the older format (16 teams) with the expected changes likely to be put in place from the 2024 edition. ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021: BCCI Planning To Move Mega Tournament To UAE As 'Worst Case' Scenario.

According to a report from ESPNCricinfo, ICC are considering expanding the T20 World Cup from 16 teams to 20 teams from the 2024 edition onwards in order to expand the game's global reach. The governing body has already confirmed its plans to increase the number of participating teams in women’s competitions and the men’s format could soon follow suit. AB de Villiers Absolutely Ready to Break International Retirement for ICC T20 World Cup 2021.

As per the publication, ICC are also considering increasing the number of teams in the 50-over World Cup as well (from 10 to 14) after preferring a streamlined format in recent years which saw the participating nations reduce from 16 in 2007 to 14 in 2011 and 2015 and 10 in 2019.

It is understood that in the recent Chief Executives' Committee (CEC) meetings, the topics of a return of Intercontinental Cup-like tournament and participation in the Olympics were also discussed. Although nothing is confirmed by the governing body as of yet but there has been a notably more positive appreciation of the benefits of this expansion from the more powerful Full Member countries.

Ian Watmore, the ECB chief, who is part of a recently set up ICC Sub-committee is in favour of the sport’s inclusion in the Olympics, believing it will aid the growth of both men’s and women’s cricket. It is understood that there is a growing likelihood of cricket’s inclusion in the 2032 edition with a possible bid for the 2028 Games, which are scheduled to be held in LA.

