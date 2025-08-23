Nepal National Cricket Team vs West Indies National Cricket Team Matches: A fascinating series is on the cards when the Nepal National Cricket Team takes on the West Indies National Cricket Team in a three-match T20I series starting September 27. This is the first time that the Nepal National Cricket Team and the West Indies National Cricket Team will compete in a bilateral series. Meanwhile, you can download the Nepal vs West Indies 2025 full schedule in PDF format for free, here. Needless to say, this is a massive assignment for the Nepal National Cricket Team as they are up against a full-member side and a team known for possessing some of the most destructive players in T20 cricket. West Indies Cricket Team and Nepal Set To Play First Bilateral T20I Series in Sharjah.

The Nepal vs West Indies 2025 T20I series is set to be played at a neutral venue, Sharjah, in the United Arab Emirates. All the NEP vs WI 2025 T20Is will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. The Nepal National Cricket Team, over the years, has shown that they too can belong to the bigger stages, one of the examples being a stunning performance against South Africa in last year's T20 World Cup and the NEP vs WI 2025 T20Is is surely going to leave Rohit Paudel and co with a lot of experience, one that would be crucial for the Rhinos in their ICC Men's T20 World Cup Asia/East Asia-Pacific Qualifier campaign. History Created! Netherlands vs Nepal T20I Becomes First International Match To Have Three Super Overs.

Nepal vs West Indies 2025 Full Schedule

Date Match Venue Time (in IST) September 25 Nepal vs West Indies Sharjah Cricket Stadium 8:30 PM September 27 Nepal vs West Indies Sharjah Cricket Stadium 8:30 PM September 30 Nepal vs West Indies Sharjah Cricket Stadium 8:30 PM

West Indies, on the other hand, would look to make use of the NEP vs WI 2025 T20I series to prepare for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 tournament, which will be held in India and Sri Lanka. The two-time T20 World Cup champions have not achieved the level of consistency they would have liked to in the format and look to assert their dominance against Nepal in these three T20Is.

NEP vs WI 2025 Squads

Nepal National Cricket Team: Yet to be announced

West Indies National Cricket Team: Yet to be announced

