New Zealand national cricket team outplayed Pakistan national cricket team in the fifth and final T20I of the ongoing five-match tourney, winning the match by eight wickets and thus clinching the series 4-1. Hosts New Zealand won the first two matches, then suffered a blip, losing the third, and regained form coming out victorious in the fourth and fifth T20Is to dismiss Pakistan's challenge. Jimmy Neesham Registers Maiden Five-Wicket Haul in T20Is, Achieves Third-Best Bowling Figures For New Zealand During NZ vs PAK 5th T20I 2025

New Zealand Clinch Five-T20I Series 4-1

Finishing the KFC T20I series with a bang! Tim Seifert (97*) finishes off a clinical all-round performance as the BLACKCAPS win the series 4-1. Catch up on the scores | https://t.co/TZTAt6S23R 📲 #NZvPAK #cricketnation pic.twitter.com/P96yGhh8oy — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) March 26, 2025

Chasing merely 129, Tim Seifert and Finn Allen provided the Kiwis a rollicking start, adding 50 runs in just 22 balls, with both openers striking boundaries at will. Seifert soon reached his 10th T20I half-century, taking just 23 balls, which were laced with five fours and as many sixes. The 93-run stand ended with spinner Suifyan Muqeem cleaning up Finn Allen on 27, bringing in-form Mark Chapman to the crease.

Interestingly, New Zealand's 92 in six overs were also their highest-ever PowerPlay score in the format, bettering 86 against West Indies in 2018 at Mount Maunganui.

Muqeem, playing his first match on the tour, managed to get his second wicket as well, dismissing Chapman for a seven-ball three, getting the top-order batter stumped. Regardless, Seifert continued his attack and hammered Shadab Khan for 26 runs in the leg-spinner's second over, and helped New Zealand win the contest with 10 overs to spare, all while remaining unbeaten on 97 off 28 balls. Hasan Nawaz Registers Most Ducks As Opener In A Single T20I Series For Pakistan, Achieves Unwanted Record During NZ vs PAK 5th T20I 2025.

Earlier, batting first, Pakistan managed 128 for nine, thanks to knocks from captain Salman Agha and vice-captain Shadab Khan, who scored 51 and 28, respectively.

Agha singlehandedly took Pakistan's score near 120, slamming his second T20I half-century in the process, which included six fours and one solitary six. New Zealand's all-rounder Jimmy Neesham ended up picking his maiden five-wicket haul, breaking the back of Pakistan's batting line-up.

Both teams will soon clash in a three-ODI series 2025 starting on March 29, with the first NZ vs PAK match being held at Naiper.

