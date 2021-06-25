The second phase of the IPL 2021 will be held in UAE from September and reports suggest New Zealand players are available for the remaining part of the tournament. This is obviously quite a big boost for the franchises. Kane Williamson, who captains Sunrisers Hyderabad, is the top-most player in the league. Kyle Jamieson, Tim Seifert, Trent Boult, Adam Milne, Lockie Ferguson, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner and Finn Allen are other players from New Zealand in IPL. For now, it's already been confirmed that Bangladeshi and England players are not available for the IPL 2021. IPL 2021 To Resume In UAE: Times When United Arab Emirates Hosted Indian Premier League.

A franchise on the condition of anonymity said that they are relieved and the BCCI is already in talks with English and Australian board to making their players available. "We are much relieved now. BCCI are in talks with English and Australian boards to come to a consensus regarding this. Given April and May are earmarked for the IPL, they are right to raise their own objections but we are now confirmed to witness New Zealand players in action,” a franchise official told Cricket.com.

Most Australian players have actually preferred international tournaments. Pat Cummins is one of the names being said to have pulled out. The first phase of the IPL 2021 was called off due to the breach in the bio-bubble. Many players including Amit Mishra, Varun Chakravarthy had been tested positive with COVID-19. The IPL 2021 was called off mid-way on May 4th, 2021.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 25, 2021 05:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).