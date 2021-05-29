The Indian Premier League 2021 season is set to resume in UAE after the competition was temporarily suspended following a number of positive coronavirus cases across several franchises. BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla confirmed on Saturday (May 29, 2021) that remained of IPL 2021 will be held in the United Arab Emirates, as the country is set to host the cash-rich league for the third time. MI, KKR And Other IPL Franchises React As Remainder Of 2021 Season Is Set To Resume In UAE.

This is the third occasion that the Indian Premier League will be moved to UAE after the 2014 edition and 2020 edition were played in the country. In 2014, each team played their first five matches in the UAE before coming back to India to complete the tournament while in 2020, the entire season was held in the United Arab Emirates due to the growing COVID-19 concerns in India.

IPL 2021 returned to India after a gap of one year as the previous edition was played in UAE but breach of COVID-19 protocols and several posture coronavirus cases meant that the competition has to be put on hold. The official dates for the remainder of the 14th season are yet be announced but it will be played in UAE, so we take a look at all the other times the cash-rich league was played in the country.

Sr No Season Hosts 1 IPL 2014 UAE, India 2 IPL 2020 UAE 3 IPL 2021 India, UAE

UAE isn’t the only country other than India to host IPL as the second edition of the cash-rich league (IPL 2009) was hosted in its entirety in South Africa. The dates of the IPL 2021 resumption are yet to be announced but the competition will be played in the September-October window.

