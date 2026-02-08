FIFTY! A solid knock from Gulbadin Naib after being promoted up the batting order. Naib brings up his fourth T20I fifty in just 29 balls, which included two fours and three sixes, and have added 79. Sediqullah Atal.

Afghanistan have managed to put the highest team total of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026, managing 181 for 5 in 20 overs. Gulbadin Naib starred with 63, while others chipped in with 20s. Lockie Ferguson, despite claiming two wickets, was amongst the most expensive Kiwi bowlers.

Tim Seifert and Finn Allen are in the middle for New Zealand, with the Kiwis facing an uphill task against Afghanistan, who have never lost a T20I defending over 180. The sluggish nature of the pitch might make things difficult for Allen and Seifert.

OUT ! Mujeeb Ur Rahman draws first blood for Afghanistan, and the in-form Finn Allen departs. Allen missed the ball completely; that might have caught a crack on the pitch and skidded though.

OUT ! Two-in-two for Mujeeb Ur Rahman, and New Zealand are two down. Rachin Ravindra pushed forward, but played down the wrong line, as the ball went past the bat and clipped the off-stump.

Tim Seifert and Glenn Phillips have managed to rebuild the innings for Black Caps, taking the team across the 50-run mark. Both have played their shots and not gone into a shell against spinners, who are ifnding support in the middle.

OUT ! Much-needed break for Afghanistan. Captain Rashid Khan, in his second over, manages to clean up the well-set Glenn Phillips, who managed to get an under-edge onto his stumps after scoring 42 off 25.

New Zealand have managed to keep their run-rate under check, and are clearly in with a shot to win this contest, with Mark Chapman and Daryl Mitchell in the middle. Afghanistan have just one over from Mujeeb Ur Rahman, while the remaining five out of six have to be bowled by pacers and Mohammad Nabi.

This match is New Zealand's to lose from this position, with Black Caps needing 28 off 24. Daryl Mitchell and captain Mitchell Santner are batting, and both have been in red-hot form recently, showcasing their prowess against India.

NZ Win! Daryl Mitchell and Mitchell Santner wasted no time in quickly dashing past the finish line, ensuring New Zealand won with more than 2 overs to spare, which will reflect well on the points table. Tim Seifert and Glenn Phillips shone for Black Caps, while others played the part of support in their chase of 183. Mujeeb Ur Rahman looked the only bowler who looked dangerous, while others lacked any bite.

New Zealand and Afghanistan are set to face off in a high-stakes Group D opener on February 8 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. You can find the

As the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 moves into its second day, both sides are looking to secure an early advantage in what has been dubbed the ‘Group of Death’. With South Africa also looming in the standings, this morning's fixture in Chennai could prove pivotal for Super 8 qualification.

New Zealand National Cricket Team vs Afghanistan National Cricket Team match scorecard