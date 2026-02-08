The opening weekend of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 continues today, Sunday, 8 February, with three high-profile matches scheduled across India and Sri Lanka. After an action-packed opening day, the tournament's group-stage dynamics are beginning to take shape, with several former champions and rising associate nations taking to the field for the first time. Where to Watch ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Live Streaming Online and on TV.

Today's matches feature the start of play in Groups B and D, alongside a significant clash in Group C. For fans following the "Group of Death" (Group D), the morning session in Chennai is expected to be a highlight of the opening phase.

Today’s Match Schedule February 8 at T20 World Cup 2026

Match No. Fixture Group Venue Time (IST) Match 4 New Zealand vs Afghanistan Group D M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai 11:00 AM Match 5 England vs Nepal Group C Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 3:00 PM Match 6 Sri Lanka vs Ireland Group B R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo 7:00 PM

Morning: New Zealand vs Afghanistan (Chennai)

The day begins at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, where Mitchell Santner leads New Zealand against Rashid Khan’s Afghanistan. This fixture is critical for Group D, which also includes South Africa. ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Points Table With Net Run-Rate (NRR).

Given Chennai’s reputation for offering turn, the battle between Afghanistan’s world-class spin trio, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, and Noor Ahmad, and New Zealand’s disciplined batting order will likely decide the outcome. Afghanistan enters with high confidence after their semi-final appearance in the previous edition.

Afternoon: England vs Nepal (Mumbai)

Defending champions England (2022) start their quest for a third title against Nepal at the Wankhede Stadium. This marks the first-ever T20 International meeting between the two nations.

Harry Brook, captaining England at a global tournament for the first time, will be under the spotlight following recent off-field controversies. However, with the short boundaries in Mumbai and a powerful top order including Jos Buttler and Phil Salt, England are heavy favourites to secure an early two points in Group C. ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Full Schedule, Free PDF Download Online.

Evening: Sri Lanka vs Ireland (Colombo)

The final match of the day sees co-hosts Sri Lanka face Ireland under the lights in Colombo. Under Wanindu Hasaranga, Sri Lanka will be looking to capitalise on home conditions and a vocal local crowd.

Ireland, led by Paul Stirling, have a history of pulling off major upsets in World Cups and will view this as their best opportunity to challenge for a Super 8 spot in Group B. The R. Premadasa surface is expected to be slow, favouring Sri Lanka’s spin-heavy attack, but the evening dew could play a factor during the second innings.

