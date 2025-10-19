New Zealand vs England Best Fantasy Playing XI Prediction for 2nd T20I 2025: The New Zealand national cricket team will take on the England national cricket team in the second T20I of the three-match series. The New Zealand vs England 2nd T20I 2025 will be played at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Monday, October 19. The second T20I between New Zealand and England will start at 11:45 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Meanwhile, fans can find out the details about the New Zealand vs England 2nd T20I 2025 fantasy prediction below. New Zealand vs England 1st T20I 2025 Match Abandoned Due to Persistent Rain in Christchurch.

The series opener between New Zealand and England was called off due to rain. During the game, England scored 153-6 in 20 overs. All-rounder Sam Curran top-scored with 49 runs off 35 balls. Sadly, the rain interrupted just ahead of New Zealand's innings, and unfortunately, the NZ vs ENG 1st T20I 2025 game at Christchurch was called off. Harry Brook Completes 50 T20Is for Three Lions, England White-Ball Captain Achieves Feat During NZ vs ENG 1st T20I 2025.

New Zealand vs England 2nd T20I 2025 Fantasy Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Jos Buttler (ENG), Philip Salt (ENG).

Batters: Harry Brook (ENG), Daryl Mitchell (NZ), Tim Robinson (NZ).

All-Rounders: Sam Curran (ENG), Rachin Ravindra (NZ), Jacob Bethell (ENG), Mitchell Santner (NZ).

Bowlers: Matt Henry (NZ), Adil Rashid (ENG).

Who Will Win NZ vs ENG 2nd T20I 2025 Match?

Although the New Zealand vs England 1st T20I 2025 match was abandoned due to rain, New Zealand bowlers didn't let England batters score runs freely. For the NZ vs ENG 2nd T20I 2025, a tough game is expected. However, with New Zealand having a home advantage, the Black Caps might just be able to pull the NZ vs ENG 2nd T20I 2025 in their way at the Hagley Oval.

