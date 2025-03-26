New Zealand National Cricket Team vs Pakistan National Cricket Team Free Live Streaming Online and Telecast Details: The Black Caps go into the fifth and last T20I against Pakistan with series already in their pocket. The hosts will now be looking to make it 4-1 while Pakistan will be keen to snatch a consolation win. Both the sides are expected to make few changes for this final T20I fixture. Meanwhile, for NZ vs PAK free live streaming online and telecast details continue reading. NZ vs PAK 4th T20I 2025: Finn Allen’s Half-Century Helps New Zealand Beat Pakistan by 115 Runs To Clinch Victory in Five-Match Series.

Barring the third T20I, Pakistan’s batting has been dismal in the series. The Green Shirts chased down the target of 205 runs in just 16 overs with youngster Hassan Nawaz smashing the fastest T20I century for Pakistan. However, in a must-win fourth T20I Pakistan struggled in a chase of 221 and managed just 105 runs with Jacob Dufy scalping 4/20.

When is New Zealand vs Pakistan 5th T20I 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

The New Zealand national cricket team vs Pakistan national cricket team's fifth T20I will take place at the Sky Stadium in Wellington on Wednesday, March 26. The NZ vs PAK 5th T20I will begin at 11:45 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Pakistan Cricketers Perform Iftar While Fielding at Bay Oval During NZ vs PAK 4th T20I 2025, Video Goes Viral.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of New Zealand vs Pakistan 5th T20I 2025?

Sony Sports Network have the broadcasting rights to the New Zealand cricket matches in India. The NZ vs PAK 5th T20I 2025 live telecast viewing option will be available on the Sony Ten 5 SD/HD channels in India. For the New Zealand vs Pakistan live-streaming online viewing option, read below.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of New Zealand vs Pakistan 5th T20I 2025?

As Sony Sports Network has the broadcast rights of the NZ vs PAK five-match T20I 2025 series, the live streaming viewing option of the series will be available on Sony’s OTT platform SonyLIV app and website, in exchange for a subscription fee. FanCode will also provide NZ vs PAK 5th T20I live streaming online viewing options in India on its website and mobile app in exchange for a match pass.

