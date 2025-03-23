Pakistan took on New Zealand in the 4th T20I 2025 at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on March 23, Sunday. Muslim community across the world are celebrating the holy occasion of Ramzan (Ramadan) and the Pakistan cricketers are no different. As the time zone of New Zealand is different, the time of Iftar clashed with the match. Umpires although allowed a break and a squad member of the Pakistan cricketers brought food inside the ground and the Pakistan players broke their fast with that. It was a heart-warming moment and the video went viral on social media. NZ vs PAK 4th T20I 2025: Finn Allen’s Half-Century Helps New Zealand Beat Pakistan by 115 Runs To Clinch Victory in Five-Match Series.

Pakistan Cricketers Perform Iftar While Fielding at Bay Oval

