New Zealand national cricket team vs Pakistan national cricket team Live Score Updates: The New Zealand national cricket team are set to take on the Pakistan national cricket team in the second T20I of the five-match series. You can check the New Zealand National Cricket Team vs Pakistan National Cricket Team match scorecard here. The second T20I between both nations is being held at the University Oval in Dunedin. The New Zealand cricket team are leading the five-match T20I series 1-0 against the Pakistan cricket team. The five-match T20I series between New Zealand and Pakistan will help both nations prepare for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2026. New Zealand vs Pakistan 2025 Full Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get NZ vs PAK Live Streaming, TV Channel Telecast of T20I and ODI Series With Fixtures, Time Table and Match Timings in IST.

The Black Caps thrashed the Green Shirts in the first T20I by nine wickets. Batting first, Pakistan were blown away for 91 runs in 18.4 overs. Middle-order batter Khushdil Shah top-scored with 32 runs, whereas captain Salman Agha made 18 runs. For New Zealand, Kyle Jamieson bagged a three-wicket haul, whereas Jacob Duffy took four scalps. While chasing 92 runs, Black Caps opener Tim Seifert hammered a match-winning knock of 44 runs off 29 deliveries, including eight boundaries, which helped the host to an easy victory. New Zealand Beat Pakistan by Nine Wickets in NZ vs PAK 1st T20I 2025; Jacob Duffy, Kyle Jamieson, and Tim Seifert Shine As Black Caps Take 1–0 Series Lead.

Squads:

New Zealand Squad: Tim Robinson, Tim Seifert(w), Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Michael Bracewell(c), Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy, Ben Sears, Kyle Jamieson, William ORourke, Mitchell Hay

Pakistan Squad: Omair Yousuf, Usman Khan(w), Abdul Samad, Mohammad Haris, Khushdil Shah, Salman Agha(c), Irfan Khan, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Sufiyan Muqeem, Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Jahandad Khan

