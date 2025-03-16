In a one-sided contest, New Zealand prevailed over Pakistan in the first NZ vs PAK T20I 2025 at Hagley Oval in Christchurch, winning the contest by nine wickets, taking a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. Asked to bat first, Pakistan bundled out for 91, with Jacob Duffy, and Kyle Jamieson claiming four and three wickets, respectively. Khushdil Shah top-scored for the visitors with 32. Chasing 92, Tim Seifert provided the Black Caps with a brisk start, adding 53 for the first wicket with Finn Allen. Seifert missed his half-century by six runs, getting out on 44 off Abrar Ahmed's bowling. Finn Allen joined by Tim Robinson added 39 runs for the second, and took New Zealand past the finish line with ease, remaining not out on 29 and 18, respectively. The second NZ vs PAK 2nd T20I will take place on March 18 at Dunedin. Pakistan Register Their Lowest-Ever 20-Overs International Score Against New Zealand, Records Unwanted Feat During NZ vs PAK 1st T20I 2025.

New Zealand Take 1-0 Lead

New Zealand win the first match by nine wickets. The second T20I will take place on Tuesday 🗓️#NZvPAK | #BackTheBoysInGreen pic.twitter.com/v4Mq81v6YS — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) March 16, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)