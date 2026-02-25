New Zealand National Cricket Team vs Sri Lanka National Cricket Team Live Score updates: As the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 stage intensifies, New Zealand and co-hosts Sri Lanka prepare for a decisive Group 2 encounter on 25 February. You can find New Zealand National Cricket Team vs Sri Lanka National Cricket Team match scorecard here. Scheduled at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, this Match 46 fixture is a critical juncture for both sides, who are searching for their first victory of the second round to keep their semi-final ambitions intact. New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming and Free Telecast, T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Match

The stakes in Group 2 have been significantly elevated following England's recent victory over Pakistan. With England currently commanding the group standings, the pressure is squarely on New Zealand and Sri Lanka to secure two vital points and maintain pace in the qualification race.

New Zealand enter the contest with one point after their opening Super 8 fixture against Pakistan was completely washed out by rain. The Black Caps enjoyed a strong group stage campaign and will be eager to finally test their match fitness in the subcontinental conditions after an extended break.

Conversely, Sri Lanka face a precarious situation. The home side suffered a comprehensive 51-run defeat to England in their Super 8 opener, struggling against spin and collapsing to 95 all out. With their Net Run Rate (NRR) heavily dented, another defeat would almost certainly eliminate them from semi-final contention. India Likely Playing XI for T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Match Against Zimbabwe: Check Predicted 11 for IND vs ZIM Cricket Match in Chennai.

Squads

New Zealand National Cricket Team: Mitchell Santner (c), Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi, Cole McConchie

Sri Lanka National Cricket Team: Dasun Shanaka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis, Kamindu Mendis, Kusal Janith Perera, Charith Asalanka, Janith Liyanage, Pavan Rathnayake, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Matheesha Pathirana, Eshan Malinga