New Zealand have knocked out co-hosts Sri Lanka from the tournament after a thumping win in Colombo. Chasing 169, Sri Lanka's batting collapsed yet again, as Matt Henry, Rachin Ravindra, and other Kiwi bowlers chipped wickets at regular intervals, to earn two crucial points in Super Group 2, where England have already qualified for the semi-finals. Kamindu Mendis and Dunith Wellalage showcased some resistance for Sri Lanka, but unfortunately, despite controlling the first 14 overs of the match, Dasun Shanaka and Co failed to hold on to the contest in their grasp, and sit at the bottom of the table with zero points.
Despite the fall of wickets, Kamindu Mendis has held one end up, and he's now joined by Dunith Wellalage, with Sri Lanka needing 98 from 36. The task is steep; however, the co-hosts will want to go as deep as possible and control the run-rate from dropping into negative.
Rachin Ravindra's double-wicket over has put New Zealand in a commanding position. Sri Lankan captain Dasun Shanaka will need to outperform his counterpart Mitchell Santner, and lead a comeback for the co-hosts alongwith Kamindu Mendis.
OUT! Rachin Ravindra into his first over, and manages to dismiss the in-form Kusal Mendis. Mendis came out of his crease to slash the ball, but missed the ball completely, which the wicketkeeper collected and stumped the batter.
This is a perfect start for New Zealand, and Matt Henry is at the centre of it. Henry claimed wickets of former captain Charith Asalanka and Pathum Nissanka, to ensure Sri Lanka start their chase on the backfoot. A lot will depend on Kusal Mendis here for Sri Lanka, who has been their saviour on such occasions.
A wicket-maiden to start proceedings for Matt Henry, who on the first-ball dismissed the in-form Pathum Nissanka. The in-swinger from Henry, gets the better of the Sri Lankan opener, and New Zealand maintain their momentum in the second innings as well.
New Zealand are back and how in the contest, thanks to Mitchell Santner and Cole McConchie, who added 84 runs for the seventh wicket, and took Black Caps from 84 for 6 to 168/7. Maheesh Theekshana was the standout bowler from Sri Lanka, who claimed three wickets, while Dushmantha Chameera was expensive with three wickets to himself as well.
This has been a marvellous comeback for New Zealand. Mitchell Santner and Cole McConchie have brought back the Black Caps into the contest, with their fifty-run stand in 34 balls. McConchie started the assault, which Santner took it to another level.
This is a collapse of monumental proportions for New Zealand, losing four wickets in a span of 11 runs. Dunith Wellalage cleaned up Daryl Mitchell to cap off a brilliant middle phase for Sri Lanka, as Cole McConchie and captain Mitchell Santner look to build some sort of a partnership for the Kiwis in the middle.
OUT! Maheesh Theekshana has changed the complexion of the contest, claiming two wickets in his third over, as Mark Chapman departs for zero. Chapman got his stumps knocked over with an off-spin delivery, while Rachin Ravindra got dismissed playing the cut shot straight to the fielder.
New Zealand National Cricket Team vs Sri Lanka National Cricket Team Live Score updates: As the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 stage intensifies, New Zealand and co-hosts Sri Lanka prepare for a decisive Group 2 encounter on 25 February. You can find New Zealand National Cricket Team vs Sri Lanka National Cricket Team match scorecard here. Scheduled at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, this Match 46 fixture is a critical juncture for both sides, who are searching for their first victory of the second round to keep their semi-final ambitions intact. New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming and Free Telecast, T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Match
The stakes in Group 2 have been significantly elevated following England's recent victory over Pakistan. With England currently commanding the group standings, the pressure is squarely on New Zealand and Sri Lanka to secure two vital points and maintain pace in the qualification race.
New Zealand enter the contest with one point after their opening Super 8 fixture against Pakistan was completely washed out by rain. The Black Caps enjoyed a strong group stage campaign and will be eager to finally test their match fitness in the subcontinental conditions after an extended break.
Conversely, Sri Lanka face a precarious situation. The home side suffered a comprehensive 51-run defeat to England in their Super 8 opener, struggling against spin and collapsing to 95 all out. With their Net Run Rate (NRR) heavily dented, another defeat would almost certainly eliminate them from semi-final contention. India Likely Playing XI for T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Match Against Zimbabwe: Check Predicted 11 for IND vs ZIM Cricket Match in Chennai.
Squads
New Zealand National Cricket Team: Mitchell Santner (c), Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi, Cole McConchie
Sri Lanka National Cricket Team: Dasun Shanaka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis, Kamindu Mendis, Kusal Janith Perera, Charith Asalanka, Janith Liyanage, Pavan Rathnayake, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Matheesha Pathirana, Eshan Malinga