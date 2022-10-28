New Zealand and Sri Laka have hopes of making it to the T20 World Cup 2022 semifinals and will look to take a step towards it when they face off in their Super 12 Group 1 encounter. The clash will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney on October 29, 2022 (Saturday) at 01:30 pm IST. Ahead of the clash, we take a look at NZ vs SL head-to-head record in T20Is along with likely playing XI and other things. ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get Twenty20 WC Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details.

Both teams made a winning start to their T20 World Cup 2022 campaigns but lost points in the next fixture. New Zealand had to settle for a point after their clash against Afghanistan was abandoned due to rain. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka suffered a defeat at the hands of defending champions Australia.

NZ vs SL T20 World Cup 2022 Live Streaming Online and Telecast:

The games will be telecasted live by Star Sports, the official broadcasters of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in India. Fans can tune in to Star Sports channels to watch the NZ vs SL match on TV while the live stream will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

NZ vs SL Head-to-Head Record in T20Is

The teams faced each other 19 times in T20Is. New Zealand have the better hed-to-hed record with 10 wins while Sri Lanka have registered seven victories. One match ended in a draw while the other was a no result. ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Points Table Super 12 Updated.

NZ vs SL T20 World Cup 2022 Key Players

Key Players Devon Conway (NZ) Tim Southee (NZ) Wanindu Hasaranga (SL) Pathum Nissanka (SL)

NZ vs SL T20 World Cup 2022 Likely Playing XI

NZ Likely Playing 11: Devon Conway (wk), Finn Allen, Kane Williamson (c), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult.

SL Likely Playing 11: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Binura Fernando, Lahiru Kumara.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 28, 2022 01:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).