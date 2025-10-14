New Zealand Women vs Sri Lanka Women Free Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Match 15 of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 is upon us and it will see the New Zealand Women's National Cricket Team take on the Sri Lanka Women's National Cricket Team in what promises to be an exciting encounter. The ICC Women's World Cup 2025 has been a pretty exciting one so far and with the semi-final race heating up with every passing game, both New Zealand and Sri Lanka would look to be at nothing but their absolute best in order to come out on top and clinch all two points on offer. The New Zealand Women vs Sri Lanka Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match will be played at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo and it will start at 3:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Points Table Updated With NRR: South Africa Move to Third Place Following 3-Wicket Victory Over Bangladesh, Australia Retain Top Spot.

New Zealand had a shaky start to their ICC Women's World Cup 2025 campaign after suffering two defeats to Australia and South Africa. But the Sophie Devine-led New Zealand Women's National Cricket Team then bounced back with a dominant 100-run victory over the Bangladesh Women's National Cricket Team, one that has promised to bring their ICC Women's World Cup 2025 campaign back on track. The White Ferns, despite coming off a win in their last match, will not take Sri Lanka lightly at any cost, with the Chamari Athapaththu-led side playing at home.

Sri Lanka Women's National Cricket Team, on the other hand, are yet to win a match in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025. Chamari Athapaththu and co have suffered defeats to India and England, while their match against Australia was washed out due to rain in Colombo and they find themselves rooted to the seventh spot on the points table. Sri Lanka, in fact, are among the only two teams, the other being Pakistan, to have not won a game in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 and the co-hosts would be desperate to change that today. New Zealand Women vs Sri Lanka Women Best Fantasy Playing XI Prediction for ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 Match 15 and Who Will Win NZ-W vs SL-W?

NZ-W vs SL-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Details

Match NZ-W vs SL-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Date Tuesday, October 14 Time 3:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venues R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo Live Streaming and Telecast Details Star Sports (Live Telecast) and JioHotstar (Live Streaming)

When is NZ-W vs SL-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025? Know the Date, Time and Venue

The New Zealand Women's National Cricket Team is set to square off against the Sri Lanka Women's National Cricket Team in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 on Tuesday, October 14. The NZ-W vs SL-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match will be played at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo and it will start at 3:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of NZ-W vs SL-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Match On TV?

Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 in India. Fans in India can hence watch the NZ-W vs SL-W live telecast of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 on the Star Sports Network TV channels. For New Zealand Women vs Sri Lanka Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 online viewing options, read below.

How To Watch Free Online Live Streaming Of NZ-W vs SL-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Match?

Star Sports' official OTT platform JioHotstar will provide the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 in India. Fans in India can hence watch the NZ-W vs SL-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. New Zealand are in form, having had a win in their last match and can be expected to register another victory in this match.

