OUT! Gongadi Trisha provided India with a much-needed breakthrough. South Africa captain Kayla Reyneke has to depart and becomes Trisha's first wicket of the match, who has so far starred in the tournament as a batter. Kayla Reyneke c Parunika Sisodia b Gongadi Trisha 7(21)
Captain Kayla Reyneke and wicketkeeper batter Karabo Meso have steadied South Africa's sinking ship, and have ensured that the incoming batters get a platform to flourish. The duo may have added just 18 runs from 41 balls, but have batted as per the demand of the match.
Finally, the bleeding has stopped for South Africa, who were losing wickets like nine-pins. Skipper Kayla Reyneke and wicketkeeper Karabo Meso are doing the consolidation work for their side, and looking to take the innings as deep as possible, so that they can have a par total to defend.
OUT! India are off to a perfect start, with their bowlers taking quick wickets. Aayushi Sharma comes into the attack and claims wicket on the first ball. Diara Ramlakan's stay in the final lasted just eight balls before she got bowled by Sharma, who is the tournament's second-highest wicket-taker. In the last over, Shabnam Md Shakil got rid of Jemma Botha, who looked well set on 16 off 14 balls. Diara Ramlakan b Aayushi Shukla 3(8)
OUT! Parunika Sisodia continues her great run in the tournament. Sisodia gets India their first breakthrough as Simone Lourens walks back to the pavilion. Lourens failed to get her bat down in time, that witnessed the ball sneak past her, and knock over the stumps. Simone Lourens b Parunika Sisodia 0(3)
South Africa openers Jemma Botha, and Simone Lourens are out in the middle and will hope to provide their side a solid, and brisk start. For India, Joshitha V J will start the proceeding, who has been consistently providing the team with early breakthroughs. The first over has already yielded 10 runs for the South African team.
Here are the playing XIs for both teams for the last time in this competition. India Women U19 (XI): G Kamalini (wk), Gongadi Trisha, Sanika Chalke, Niki Prasad (c), Ishwari Awsare, Mithila Vinod, Aayushi Shukla, Joshitha V J, Shabnam Md Shakil, Parunika Sisodia, Vaishnavi Sharma.South Africa Women U19 (XI): Jemma Botha, Simone Lourens, Diara Ramlakan, Fay Cowling, Kayla Reyneke (c), Karabo Meso (wk), Mieke van Voorst, Seshnie Naidu, Ashleigh van Wyk, Monalisa Legodi, Nthabiseng Nini
TOSS! The all-important toss in the ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025 Final has been won by South Africa, and captain Kayla Reyneke opts to bat first against an in-form Indian bowling line-up. India will be under pressure to restrict South Africa to as low a total as possible.
Welcome to the LatestLY's live blog of the ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup 2025, where defending champions India and South Africa will lock horns to claim the title. India will eye their second win, while South Africa will want to clinch their maiden ICC trophy in age-group cricket.
The second edition of the ICC U19 Women's T20 World 2025 has reached its finale and will see defending champions India and South Africa battle it out in the middle to stake claim to the trophy on February 2. Heading into the clash, India U19 Women’s National Cricket Team are the overwhelming favourites, who have been undefeated since having tasted a loss in the Super Six stage of the ICC ICC U19 Women's T20 World 2023 against Australia. ICC Women’s U19 T20 World Cup 2025 Final Preview: Dominant India Eye Second Consecutive Title Against South Africa.
India's batters and bowlers have been in top-notch form, with Gongadi Trisha leading the batting charts with 265 runs and Vaishnavi Sharma leading the bowling list with 15 wickets. However, India's middle and late middles remain untested, which can be a concern for the defending champions in a high-pressure clash. On the other hand, South Africa have been spotless this edition, winning all their matches thus far, and all have been in a comprehensive fashion. While the batting has been all about scoring runs as a unit, the bowling has been led by the likes of Kayla Reyneke, and Monalisa Legodi. This match could be historic if South Africa wins, which could be the nation's first ICC title across age-group cricket. ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2025: South Africa Reach First-Ever Tournament Final With Victory Over Australia.
India Women U19 Squad: Gongadi Trisha, G Kamalini (wk), Sanika Chalke, Niki Prasad (c), Bhavika Ahire, Mithila Vinod, Aayushi Shukla, Joshitha V J, Shabnam Md Shakil, Parunika Sisodia, Vaishnavi Sharma, Drithi Kesari, Anandita Kishor, Sonam Yadav
South Africa Women U19 Squad: Jemma Botha, Simone Lourens, Fay Cowling, Kayla Reyneke (c), Karabo Meso (wk), Mieke van Voorst, Seshnie Naidu, Luyanda Nzuza, Ashleigh van Wyk, Monalisa Legodi, Nthabiseng Nini, Diara Ramlakan, Jae Leigh Filander, Diedré van Rensburg, Chanel Venter