The second edition of the ICC U19 Women's T20 World 2025 has reached its finale and will see defending champions India and South Africa battle it out in the middle to stake claim to the trophy on February 2. Heading into the clash, India U19 Women’s National Cricket Team are the overwhelming favourites, who have been undefeated since having tasted a loss in the Super Six stage of the ICC ICC U19 Women's T20 World 2023 against Australia. ICC Women’s U19 T20 World Cup 2025 Final Preview: Dominant India Eye Second Consecutive Title Against South Africa.

India's batters and bowlers have been in top-notch form, with Gongadi Trisha leading the batting charts with 265 runs and Vaishnavi Sharma leading the bowling list with 15 wickets. However, India's middle and late middles remain untested, which can be a concern for the defending champions in a high-pressure clash. On the other hand, South Africa have been spotless this edition, winning all their matches thus far, and all have been in a comprehensive fashion. While the batting has been all about scoring runs as a unit, the bowling has been led by the likes of Kayla Reyneke, and Monalisa Legodi. This match could be historic if South Africa wins, which could be the nation's first ICC title across age-group cricket. ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2025: South Africa Reach First-Ever Tournament Final With Victory Over Australia.

India Women U19 Squad: Gongadi Trisha, G Kamalini (wk), Sanika Chalke, Niki Prasad (c), Bhavika Ahire, Mithila Vinod, Aayushi Shukla, Joshitha V J, Shabnam Md Shakil, Parunika Sisodia, Vaishnavi Sharma, Drithi Kesari, Anandita Kishor, Sonam Yadav

South Africa Women U19 Squad: Jemma Botha, Simone Lourens, Fay Cowling, Kayla Reyneke (c), Karabo Meso (wk), Mieke van Voorst, Seshnie Naidu, Luyanda Nzuza, Ashleigh van Wyk, Monalisa Legodi, Nthabiseng Nini, Diara Ramlakan, Jae Leigh Filander, Diedré van Rensburg, Chanel Venter