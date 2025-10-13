The New Zealand women's national cricket team are set to face the Sri Lanka women's national cricket team in the 15th ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match. The New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Women's ODI match is scheduled to be played at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. Ahead of this match, hosts Sri Lanka have not won a single game. In three matches so far, they had one abandoned against Australia, and lost the other two against England and India. England Women Beat Sri Lanka Women by 89 Runs in ICC Women’s World Cup 2025; Nat Sciver-Brunt’s Century and Sophie Ecclestone’s Four-Wicket Haul Take England to Top of Table.

New Zealand Women too, had a poor start, losing the first two matches against Australia and South Africa. They however, did make a strong comeback against Bangladesh, winning by 100 runs. The NZ-W vs SL-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match is organized to be held on Tuesday, October 14. The match is scheduled to begin at 3:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sophie Devine will lead the visitors, while Chamari Athapaththu is Sri Lanka's captain.

NZ-W vs SL-W ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 Fantasy Prediction?

Wicket-keepers: Isabella Gaze (NZ-W)

Batters: Suzie Bates (NZ-W), Harshitha Samarawickrama (SL-W)

All-Rounders: Chamari Athapaththu (SL-W), Amelia Kerr (NZ-W), Sophie Devine (NZ-W), Brooke Halliday (NZ-W)

Bowlers: Udeshika Prabodhani (SL-W), Inoka Ranaweera (SL-W), Lea Tahuhu (NZ-W), Jess Kerr (NZ-W). New Zealand Women Defeat Bangladesh Women by 100 Runs in ICC Women's World Cup 2025; Brooke Halliday, Bowlers Help White Ferns Secure Opening Victory Of Campaign.

Who Will Win NZ-W vs SL-W ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 Match?

The New Zealand women's national cricket team have recently won by a big 100-run margin against Bangladesh. Having much better, in-form players in the side and a well-balanced team, New Zealand are expected to have an easy win over Sri Lanka. SL-W might find this match a little too much, despite having home advantage.

