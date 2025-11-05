New Zealand vs West Indies Best Fantasy Playing XI Prediction for 1st T20I 2025: The New Zealand National Cricket Team and West Indies National Cricket Team meet in what promises to be a fascinating five-match ODI series. With the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 coming up in just a few months' time, the NZ vs WI 2025 T20I series gains a lot of importance with both teams looking to find winning combinations for the marquee event. The NZ vs WI 1st T20I is set to be played at Eden Park, Auckland and it will start at 11:45 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). And in this article, we shall take a look at the New Zealand vs West Indies best fantasy playing XI prediction for the NZ vs WI 1st T20I 2025. On Which Channel New Zealand vs West Indies 2025 Live Telecast in India Will Be Available? How To Watch NZ vs WI Test, ODI and T20I Cricket Matches Free Live Streaming Online?

New Zealand and West Indies head into the NZ vs WI 2025 T20I series on the back of contrasting results in their last outings in the shortest format. New Zealand's last T20I assignment was against England and it was heavily impacted by rain, with Harry Brook and his men claiming a 1-0 win with the remaining two matches in the series being washed out. West Indies, on the other hand, will be mighty confident of their abilities in the shortest format after handing Bangladesh a 3-0 whitewash in their last T20I assignment. NZ vs WI 2025: New Zealand Wicketkeeper-Batter Tim Seifert Ruled Out of West Indies T20Is, Mitch Hay Called In As Replacement.

New Zealand vs England 1st T20I 2025 Fantasy Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Shai Hope (WI), Devon Conway (NZ)

Batters: Rachin Ravindra (NZ), Daryl Mitchell (NZ)

All-Rounders: Mitchell Santner (NZ), Roston Chase (WI), Michael Bracewell (NZ) and Romario Shepherd (WI)

Bowlers: Akeal Hosein (WI), Jacob Duffy (WI), Jayden Seales (WI)

Who Will Win NZ vs WI 1st T20I 2025 Match?

As mentioned before, New Zealand and West Indies have had contrasting fortunes when it comes to their last T20I assignments. But New Zealand at home are a really tough team to defeat. Mitchell Santner and his men, most recently, outclassed England 3-0 in an ODI series and although the format will change, expect the Black Caps to carry on with their dominance. New Zealand can be backed to win the NZ vs WI 1st T20I 2025 and take a series lead.

