The New Zealand national cricket team are set to host the West Indies national cricket team for an all-format series. The all-format series between New Zealand and the West Indies will be held from November 5 to December 22. The all-format series will start with New Zealand taking on the West Indies in the five-match T20I series. The two countries will then face each other in the three-match Test series. The all-format series will conclude with New Zealand and the West Indies locking horns in the three ODIs. NZ vs WI 2025: New Zealand Wicketkeeper-Batter Tim Seifert Ruled Out of West Indies T20Is, Mitch Hay Called In As Replacement.

The New Zealand national cricket team will start as favourites, given it's their home conditions, while the West Indies national cricket team will be aiming to showcase a spirited performance, particularly in the Test format, where they have lacked the most. The Test series between New Zealand and the West Indies will come under the ongoing ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 cycle. The white-ball series will give a crucial chance to both countries to build their squad for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2026 and ODI World Cup 2027.

Series New Zealand vs West Indies 2025 All-Format Series Date November 5 to December 22 Time in IST 11:45 AM, 5:45 AM, 6:30 AM, 3:30 AM Venues Auckland, Nelson, Dunedin, Christchurch, Napier, Hamilton, Lincoln, Wellington, Mount Maunganui Live Streaming and Telecast Details Sony Sports Network, SonyLIV, FanCode

Where to Watch New Zealand National Cricket Team vs West Indies National Cricket Team Matches Live Telecast in India?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcasting partner for the New Zealand vs West Indies 2025 series in India. Hence, the Indian audience can watch the live telecast of the New Zealand vs West Indies cricket matches on TV channels. For live streaming viewing options of the NZ vs WI 2025 series, scroll down below. Kane Williamson Retires From T20Is: Star New Zealand Batter Announces Retirement From Shortest Format To Focus on Test and ODI Cricket.

How to Watch New Zealand National Cricket Team vs West Indies National Cricket Team Matches Live Streaming Online in India?

SonyLIV are the official live streaming partner for the NZ vs WI 2025 Test, T20I, and ODI cricket matches in India. Hence, Indian fans can watch the live streaming of the NZ vs WI 2025 series on its app and website. Additionally, FanCode will also provide the live online viewing options of the New Zealand vs West Indies 2025 series on its app and website in India.

