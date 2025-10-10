New Zealand Women have finally opened their accounts in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 as they defeated Bangladesh Women by 100 runs in their third match of the campaign. New Zealand won the toss and opted to bat first. An underconfident New Zealand batting side were tumbling again before Brooke Halliday and in-form Sophie Devine stabilised the ship. The duo scored half-centuries and powered New Zealand to a competitive 227/9. Rabeya Khan was the pick of the Bangladesh bowlers with three wickets. Defending it, Lea Tahuhu, Jess Kerr and Rosemary Mair tightened their grips on the Bangladesh team, bowling them out for only 127. Tahuhu and Kerr scalped three wickets each while Mair picked two wickets. South Africa Women Beat India Women by Three Wickets in ICC Women’s World Cup 2025; Nadine De Klerk’s Unbeaten 84 Hands Women in Blue Their First Defeat.

New Zealand Women Defeat Bangladesh Women by 100 Runs

