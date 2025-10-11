The England women's national cricket team have defeated the hosts Sri Lanka women's national cricket team by a big 89 runs. This was the second loss for Sri Lanka in three games, the only other being an abandoned match. For England, it is three wins in three matches in the ongoing ICC Women's World Cup 2025. The match at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo began with Sri Lanka winning the toss and electing to field first. England had made 253/9 in the first innings. Captain Nat Sciver-Brunt struck a wonderful 117 runs off 117 balls. Sri Lanka in return could manage only 164, before getting all out. Sophie Ecclestone was the star with the ball, picking a four-wicket haul (4/17). England are now at the top of the table. India Women Beat Sri Lanka Women by 59 Runs in ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Match 1; Amanjot Kaur, Deepti Sharma and Bowlers Help Women in Blue Start Winning Campaign.

Third Straight Win For England Win

3 on the bounce 💪 pic.twitter.com/Icd9gLqCFL — England Cricket (@englandcricket) October 11, 2025

