Rawalpindi, September 17: New Zealand are abandoning their tour of Pakistan following a New Zealand government security alert.

The side was to play Pakistan this evening (Friday) in the first of three ODIs in Rawalpindi, before moving to Lahore for a five match T20 series. New Zealand Tour Of Pakistan Called Off Amid Security Concerns.

"However, following an escalation in the New Zealand Government threat levels for Pakistan, and advice from NZC security advisors on the ground, it has been decided the BLACKCAPS will not continue with the tour," New Zealand Cricket (NZC) said in a statement.

