The WPL 2024 has seen some exciting cricketing action for the last month and now is entering it's penultimate stages ahead of moving into the playoffs. The tournament began with some power packed games in Bengaluru where the home team Royal Challengers Bangalore received a massive support. They started on a high, winning consecutive games and at one stage they won three of their first five games and were cruising into the playoffs. But defeats in their last two games have pushed them against the wall and now they look at any and every opportunity to turn it around. WPL 2024: Richa Ghosh’s Fifty Goes in Vain As Delhi Capitals Clinch One-Run Win Over Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Captain Smriti Mandhana has showed good performance with the bat for RCB-W. Ellyse Perry has played two memorable knocks and Richa Ghosh showed why she is so highly rated. Yet, they keep missing crucial moments in the game which pushes them back and restricts just ahead of the finishing line. Sophie Devine has been out of form which has made them play three overseas cricketers in one match as well.

Two teams, Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians are already in the playoffs. RCB-W is fighting with UPW-W and GG-W for the last and the final spot. In this article, we will look at the scenario in which RCB-W will be able to break out of the deadlock situation and qualify for the WPL 2024 playoffs.

How RCB-W Can Finish in Top Three on Points Table?

RCB-W are currently at the third position in the league table with six points. They have one game remaining with Mumbai Indians Women who have already secured qualification in the playoffs. There are two scenarios in which RCB-W can qualify for the playoffs.

1) RCB-W beat MI-W in their next game. With the win they will move to 8 points in the table. Following that they have to wait for UP Warriorz losing to Gujarat Giants in their last game. Even if UPW-W win, in that case RCB-W has to win their game by a decent margin so that UPW-W doesn't cross their net run rate despite winning, which will make their points same.

2) If RCB-W lose to MI-W in their last match, then they have to hope that UPW-W surely loses their game against Gujarat Giants and that the Giants lose their last match against MI-W or doesn't win by a very big margin to cross the net run rate of RCB-W. WPL 2024: Delhi Capitals Cricketer Jess Jonassen Reflects on Thrilling Final Over Against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

RCB-W still are in a position of advantage and a win in their last game will most likely secure their spot in the play-off as they still have a better net run rate of +0.027 compared to UP Warriorz and Gujarat Giants and they have their game later in the schedule which will help them know the final conditions for qualification. Yet there will be anticipation as now they will have to look towards the results of other matches.

