Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore was another exciting match in the Women’s Premier League 2024 season where both sides had their chances to seal victory till the last ball of the over. With 17 runs required off the last over, RCB’s Richa Gosh smashed two maximums to put the Bangalore team in a winning position. She completed her half-century on the fifth ball off the over with her team requiring two runs from one delivery. On strike, Richa Gosh had the chance to win the important game for her team, but her shot fell into Shefali Verma’s hands who showed great awareness to throw at the non-striker's end with a possibility of runout. The third umpire was called into action for a close decision who found Gosh slightly out of the crease and rightly gave the decision in the Capitals’ favour. Richa Gosh was clearly disheartened by the result but received huge support from the crowd and even the opposing team for her efforts. Indian Cricketer – Suryakumar Yadav also Posted a reel calling her a star. ‘Surya’ is also looking to return to action for the upcoming IPL 2024 season. WPL 2024: ‘It’s a Learning More Than a Failure for Richa Ghosh’, Says Jemimah Rodrigues After Delhi Capitals’s One-Run Win Over Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Reel by Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav Post for Richa Gosh (Credit: Instagram)

