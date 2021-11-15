Australia defeated New Zealand in the T20 World Cup 2021 final by eight wickets in Dubai on Sunday (November 14, 2021) to lift their maiden world title in the format. It was a sensational batting display from Aaron Finch’s men as they chased down the highest total in a World T20 final to lift the trophy for the very first time in their cricketing history. NZ vs AUS, T20 World Cup 2021 Final Highlights.

After being asked to bat first, New Zealand got off to a slow start but a sensational knock from skipper Kane Williamson – the joint-highest score in a T20 World Cup final – saw the Kiwis post a massive target on the board. However, sensational batting from David Warner and Mitch Marsh took the Aussies over the line.

# Australia won their maiden T20 World Cup title

# This is Australia's sixth World Cup triumph (5 ODIs, 1 T20I)

# This was the highest chase (173 runs) in a T20 World Cup final

# Mitch Marsh scored the fastest fifty in a T20 World Cup final

# David Warner became the highest run-scorer (289) for Australia in a single T2O World Cup edition

# Kane Williamson (85) registered the highest score by a captain in a T20 WC final

After a sensational encounter in the shortest international format, both teams will turn their attention to the upcoming assignments. The Black Caps travel to take on India a T20I and Test series later in the month. Meanwhile, Australia resume one of cricket’s biggest rivalries against England as the teams face off against each other in the Test and ODI series in December.

