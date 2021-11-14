Let’s admit it, Australia was least favourite to make it to finals of ICC T20 World Cup 2021. But here they are up against New Zealand and one win away from winning their maiden T20 World Cup trophy. Australia have till date won five ODI World Cups, the most by any team and are in search for their first in T20Is. Australia’s opponents New Zealand are seeking their first T20 World Cup title as well. Meanwhile stay tuned for NZ vs AUS T20 World Cup 2021 final live score updates. New Zealand vs Australia Live Streaming Online, T20 World Cup 2021: Get Free TV Telecast of NZ vs AUS, Final Match of ICC Men’s Twenty20 WC With Time in IST.

New Zealand made it to the semis after finishing second in Group 2 while Australia finished second on Group 1. Interestingly, in semis, both New Zealand and Australia defeated teams who finished on top of their respective groups. While New Zealand eliminated England Australia knocked out Pakistan.

The T20 World Cup 2021 final takes place at the Dubai International Stadium. Interestingly, teams batting second have won 11 out of 12 matches at Dubai. So, toss will be key once again at Dubai. As far as head-to-head in T20Is is concerned Australia have won nine out of 14 matches against New Zealand.

New Zealand Squad: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson(c), Tim Seifert(w), Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult, Todd Astle, Kyle Jamieson, Mark Chapman.

Australia Squad: David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Kane Richardson, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Swepson, Josh Inglis.