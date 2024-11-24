Mumbai, November 24: Wicketkeeper-batter Jordan Cox has been ruled out of England men’s upcoming Test series in New Zealand due to a broken thumb, with the side adding that his replacement will be announced in due course. Cox, who has played ODIs and T20Is for England previously, was poised to make his Test debut in the series opener at Hagley Oval in Christchurch next week as a stand-in for Jamie Smith, who is on paternity leave. Kane Williamson Enjoys Coldplay Concert with Test Captain Tom Latham Ahead of New Zealand vs England 2024 Test Series (Watch Video).

But he suffered the injury to his right thumb in the England nets session while facing throwdowns from spin-bowling coach Jeetan Patel ahead of play on Day Two of the two-day tour match against the New Zealand Prime Minister’s XI at Sir John Davies Oval.

“I’m gutted for Jordan (Cox). He has been shaping up nicely, both with the bat and gloves since we got to New Zealand. That’s sport, and unfortunately, these things happen. We will get around him and look after him. He's resilient and his time will come at some point in the future,” said head coach Brendon McCullum in a statement. Ajaz Patel Dropped from NZ vs ENG Test Series 2024 After Starring in New Zealand's Historic Whitewash Against India.

In Cox’s absence, England vice-captain Ollie Pope stepped in as wicketkeeper for the final day of the warm-up game and could take up keeping gloves if the replacement player doesn’t arrive in time for the first Test. Pope has previously been the wicketkeeper for England in Tests thrice - once in New Zealand in 2019 and twice in Pakistan in 2022.

His absence also means left-handed batter Jacob Bethell could be in line for his first Test cap, after making a white-ball debut for England earlier this year. Replacements for Cox could be Jonny Bairstow or Ben Foakes, with Phil Salt, Ollie Robinson, and Michael Pepper in consideration, as well as James Rew and Matty Hurst, who are a part of the England Lions squad for the tour of South Africa.

