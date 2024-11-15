Ajaz Patel Dropped from NZ vs ENG Test Series 2024 After Starring in New Zealand's Historic Whitewash Against India

Ajaz Patel starred for New Zealand in IND vs NZ 3rd Test claiming 11 wickets, and helping his side complete a 3-0 whitewash over India. However, Patel has been dropped from BlackCaps' upcoming Test series against England.

Agency News PTI| Nov 15, 2024 03:42 PM IST
Ajaz Patel Dropped from NZ vs ENG Test Series 2024 After Starring in New Zealand's Historic Whitewash Against India
Rishabh Pant and Ajaz Patel (Photo Credit: X/ @BCCI)

Wellington (New Zealand), Nov 15: Spinner Ajaz Patel, whose 11 wickets in the third Test against India this month helped New Zealand to an unprecedented clean sweep of that series, has been omitted from the Black Caps squad for the upcoming Test series against England. Patel had match figures of 11/160 as New Zealand won the third Test by 25 runs to become the first team to sweep India in a three-match Test series at home. The selectors have found no place for him in a 14-man squad named Friday for the three-Test series against England. Mitchell Santner, who took 13-157 in the second Test against India, is the

Ajaz Patel Dropped from NZ vs ENG Test Series 2024 After Starring in New Zealand's Historic Whitewash Against India

Ajaz Patel starred for New Zealand in IND vs NZ 3rd Test claiming 11 wickets, and helping his side complete a 3-0 whitewash over India. However, Patel has been dropped from BlackCaps' upcoming Test series against England.

Agency News PTI| Nov 15, 2024 03:42 PM IST
Ajaz Patel Dropped from NZ vs ENG Test Series 2024 After Starring in New Zealand's Historic Whitewash Against India
Rishabh Pant and Ajaz Patel (Photo Credit: X/ @BCCI)

Wellington (New Zealand), Nov 15: Spinner Ajaz Patel, whose 11 wickets in the third Test against India this month helped New Zealand to an unprecedented clean sweep of that series, has been omitted from the Black Caps squad for the upcoming Test series against England. Patel had match figures of 11/160 as New Zealand won the third Test by 25 runs to become the first team to sweep India in a three-match Test series at home. The selectors have found no place for him in a 14-man squad named Friday for the three-Test series against England. Mitchell Santner, who took 13-157 in the second Test against India, is the only frontline spinner in the squad, though he will play only in the second and third Tests. Ajaz Patel Reacts After His Bowling Performance in IND vs NZ Mumbai Test 2024 Helps Black Caps Seal 3-0 Whitewash Over Hosts India, Calls It 'An EPIC Tour' (See Post).

“Mitch has performed superbly since his recall to the Test team last year and I am sure he will take a lot of confidence out of his match-winning performance in the Pune Test," selector Sam Wells said. Wells said it was difficult to leave out Patel but Santner had been preferred for his recent form and all-round ability while Glenn Phillips provides another spin option.

Patel has often been overlooked for Test series in New Zealand conditions. After taking 10/119 in an innings against India in 2021, he also was left out of the following home series against Bangladesh. In other squad features, Kane Williamson, who missed the India series with a groin injury, returns, but Tom Latham retains the captaincy, and uncapped all-rounder Nathan Harris has been called in. Ajaz Patel Picks Rishabh Pant’s Wicket As Turning Point in IND vs NZ 3rd Test 2024, Says ‘He Could’ve Taken the Game Away From Us’

“Nathan is an exciting talent with a proven first-class record,” Wells said. The opening Test at Christchurch begins on November 28. The second Test is scheduled for December 6 in Wellington and the third from December 14 in Hamilton.

New Zealand squad for England Tests: Tom Latham (c), Tom Blundell, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, Will O'Rourke, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Nathan Smith, Tim Southee, Kane Williamson and Will Young.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

