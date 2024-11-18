Star cricketer Kane Williamson enjoyed a Coldplay concert along with New Zealand's Test captain Tom Latham ahead of the three-match Test series against the visiting England cricket team. Williamson shared a reel on his Instagram handle where he was seen attending a Coldplay concert along with Latham. The social media post comes ahead of Williamson's comeback after he suffered a groin injury during an away Test series against Sri Lanka, forcing Williamson out of the India tour as well, which the Latham-led side won 3-0. The first Test between New Zealand and England will be played in Christchurch starting November 28. Kane Williamson Celebrates New Zealand National Cricket Team’s Historic Test Series Win Over India.

Kane Williamson And Tom Latham Attend Coldplay Concert

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kane Williamson (@kane_s_w)

