After a one-sided five-match T20I tourney, the action shifts to three One-Day Internationals (ODIs) series between the New Zealand National Cricket Team and the Pakistan National Cricket Team. The NZ vs PAK ODI 2025 will see a young Black Caps side under Michael Bracewell take on an experienced Green Shirts side, which witnesses the return of captain Mohammad Rizwan. The last time these two sides met in an ODI was during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, where New Zealand prevailed, an outcome that many pundits forecast for the upcoming series as well. NZ vs PAK 2025: Tom Latham Ruled Out of New Zealand’s ODI Series Against Pakistan With Fractured Right Hand.

New Zealand will head into the ODIs as stand-in skipper Bracewell, with Tom Latham ruled out due to an injury. The Black Caps lack several key players but have the likes of Henry Nicholls, Mark Chapman, and Daryl Mitchell in the squad to support youngsters such as Muhammad Abbas, Nick Kelly, Nathan Smith, and Adithya Ashok. The home side are the underdog in the series, however, exposure on the international stage will help them groom superstars for the future.

On the other hand, Pakistan will see several star players return like Rizwan, Babar Azam, Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Faheem Ashraf, and Naseem Shah, making the composition of their squad quite solid, which also witnesses young players such as Akif Javed, Sufiyan Muqeem, and Tayyab Tahir. Conditions might pose a challenge to the players, but overall,l compared to New Zealand, Pakistan looks a well-rounded team across departments.

NZ vs PAK Head-To-Head Record in ODIs

The New Zealand national cricket team and Pakistan national cricket team have clashed against each other in 119 ODIs. Out of which 54 ODIs have been won by the Black Caps, while the Green Shirts have come out victorious 61 times. Three ODIs ended in no result, while one solitary match was tied.

NZ vs PAK 1st ODI 2025 Key Players

Babar Azam William ORourke Mark Chapman Naseem Shah Daryl Mitchell Abrar Ahmed

NZ vs PAK 1st ODI 2025 Key Battles

Imam-ul-Haq is making a comeback into the ODI setup and has a solid technique to counter pace bowling. William O'Rourke has been New Zealand's most potent pacer in recent times, and will look to make early inroads against his most favoured opponents. The contest between Darly Mitchell and Abrar Ahmed in the middle-overs will be quite interesting, as the all-rounder is known for playing spin well, and the young bowler has gained a reputation for knocking over batters with his wiliness.

NZ vs PAK 1st ODI 2025 Venue and Match Timing

The New Zealand National Cricket Team vs Pakistan National Cricket Team 1st ODI 2025 will be played at McLean Park in Napier on March 29. The NZ vs PAK 1st T20I 2025 will commence at 3:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). New Zealand Beat Pakistan by Eight Wickets in NZ vs PAK 5th T20I 2025; Tim Seifert and Jimmy Neesham Shine as Hosts Clinch Series 4–1.

NZ vs PAK 1st ODI 2025 Live Telecast and Online Streaming

Sony Sports Network are the official broadcaster for all matches in New Zealand and will provide a telecast of NZ vs PAK 2025 on their Sony Sports Ten 5 TV channel in India. Fans can also watch the online viewing option of NZ vs PAK 1st ODI 2025 on the Sony LIV app and website in India. The NZ vs PAK ODI 2025 will also be available for streaming viewing options on Jio TV, and FanCode app, and the website. New Zealand vs Pakistan 2025 Full Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get NZ vs PAK Live Streaming, TV Channel Telecast of T20I and ODI Series With Fixtures, Time Table and Match Timings in IST.

NZ vs PAK 1st ODI 2025 Likely XI

New Zealand National Cricket Team XI: Will Young, Mark Chapman, Nick Kelly, Henry Nicholls, Nathan Smith, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Hay (wk), Michael Bracewell (c), Jacob Duffy, Ben Sears, William ORourke

Pakistan National Cricket Team XI: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Salman Agha, Faheem Ashraf, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Wasim Jr.

