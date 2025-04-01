NZ vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction, 2nd ODI 2025: After going one up in the three-match One-Day Internationals (ODIs), the New Zealand national cricket team takes on the Pakistan national cricket team in the second game. The NZ vs PAK 1st ODI 2025 match takes place at the Seddon Park in Hamilton on April 02. The NZ vs PAK 1st ODI has a start time of 03:30 AM as per local time and IST (Indian Standard Time). Meanwhile, fans looking to take part in the NZ vs PAK ODI on Dream11 fantasy cricket team can scroll down to get fantasy cricket tips, news and team predictions ahead of New Zealand National Cricket Team vs Pakistan National Cricket Team. NZ vs PAK 1st ODI 2025: Mark Chapman’s Century Powers New Zealand Cricket Team to 73-Run Win Over Pakistan in Napier.

New Zealand once again had better of Pakistan and defeated the visitors by 73 runs in the first ODI. New Zealand posted 344/9 in their allotted 50 overs with Mark Chapman scoring 132 off 111 balls. Apart from him Daryl Mitchell and debutant Muhammad Abbas made valuable contributions with the bat as well. For Pakistan, Babar Azam was the top scorer with 78 followed by Salman Ali Agha’s 58. Meanwhile, we have drafted the NZ vs PAK Dream11 fantasy playing XI for you. Babar Azam Wicket Video: Ace Pakistan Batter Falls To William O'Rourke Attempting A Pull Shot Nearing Hundred During NZ vs PAK 1st ODI 2025.

NZ vs PAK 2nd ODI 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Mohammad Rizwan (PAK).

Batters: Babar Azam (PAK), Daryl Mitchell (NZ) and Mark Chapman (NZ).

All-Rounders: Salman Ali Agha (PAK), Michael Bracewell (NZ), Irfan Khan (PAK) and Muhammad Abbas (NZ).

Bowlers: Jacob Duffy (NZ), Nathan Smith (NZ) and Akif Javed (PAK).

NZ vs PAK 2nd ODI 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection News, Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Michael Bracewell (c), Mark Chapman (vc).

NZ vs PAK 2nd ODI 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction Line-up

Mohammad Rizwan (PAK), Babar Azam (PAK), Daryl Mitchell (NZ), Mark Chapman (NZ), Salman Ali Agha (PAK), Michael Bracewell (NZ), Irfan Khan (PAK), Muhammad Abbas (NZ), Jacob Duffy (NZ), Nathan Smith (NZ) and Akif Javed (PAK).

