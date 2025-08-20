ODW vs NDS Dream11 Prediction, 28th T20 DPL 2025: Last-placed Outer Delhi Warriors are set to fight with North Delhi Strikers in the 28th DPL 2025 match. This Delhi Premier League match is scheduled to be played at the renowned Arun Jaitley Stadium. Ahead of this fixture, North Delhi Strikers are placed at the fifth spot, having six points from six matches. NDS are dealing with poor form, have lost their last two games after winning three consecutively. The side will be looking for a comeback against the most ill-performing side of the tournament. Delhi Premier League T20 2025 Viral Video: ‘Mere Pass Hai Pony Aur Mere Sath Hai Ayush Badoni’ Anchor Funnily Introduces South Delhi Superstarz Captain During DPL (Watch).

The Outer Delhi Warriors vs North Delhi Strikers DPL 2025 is set to be played on Wednesday, August 20, beginning at 7:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). ODW have been the worst performers in DPL 2025. The side has had one match abandoned, and a big victory against Purani Dilli 6 in their second match; otherwise, it has only been losses. However, under big names like Priyansh Arya and Sanat Sangwan, a victory will be hoped for. DPL 2025: Outer Delhi Warriors Eye Bowling Strategy Revamp in Delhi Premier League.

ODW vs NDS DPL 2025 28th T20 Dream11 Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Dhruv Singh (ODW)

Batters: Priyansh Arya (ODW), Sanat Sangwan (ODW), Sarthak Ranjan (NDS), Arnav Bugga (NDS)

All-Rounders: Harsh Tyagi (ODW), Shivam Sharma (ODW), Siddhant Sharma (ODW), Arjun Rapria (NDS)

Bowlers: Harshit Rana (NDS), Deepanshu Gulia (NDS)

ODW vs NDS DPL 2025 28th T20 Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection News, Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Sarthak Ranjan (C), Harshit Rana (VC)

ODW vs NDS DPL 2025 27th T20 Dream11 Prediction Line-Up

Dhruv Singh (ODW), Priyansh Arya (ODW), Sanat Sangwan (ODW), Sarthak Ranjan (NDS), Arnav Bugga (NDS), Harsh Tyagi (ODW), Shivam Sharma (ODW), Siddhant Sharma (ODW), Arjun Rapria (NDS), Harshit Rana (NDS), Deepanshu Gulia (NDS)

Who Will Win Today's Delhi Premier League Match ODW vs NDS DPL 2025?

Having better form, North Delhi Strikers are expected to win the ODW vs NDS DPL 2025 match. Also, it would be too tough for Outer Delhi Warriors to make a comeback from the last spot, and NDS would be eager to return after two consecutive losses.

