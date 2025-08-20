In a hilarious, light moment after a Delhi Premier League 2025 match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, the presenter/ anchor introduced the South Delhi Superstarz captain Ayush Badoni in a funny manner. DPL 2025 anchor Ramit Jain introduced the South Delhi Superstarz captain, saying, "Aaj mere paas hai pony aur mere sath hai Ayush Badoni" (Today I have a pony, and with me is Ayush Badoni). Post this funny introduction, the look on Badoni's face was worth noticing. Ramit Jain himself posted the moment on his Instagram handle, with the caption, "Galti ho gai bhai" (Made a mistake brother). DPL 2025: Outer Delhi Warriors Eye Bowling Strategy Revamp in Delhi Premier League.

‘Mere Pass Hai Pony Aur Mere Sath Hai Ayush Badoni’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ramit Jain (@rjramitjain)

