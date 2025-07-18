The India vs England 2025 Test series has shaped up to be a fascinating one already. After three Tests, the scoreline stands 1-2 in favour of the England National Cricket Team and the action will now head to Old Trafford in Manchester, where the IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025 is set to be played. India will enter the IND vs ENG 4th Test on the back of a heartbreaking defeat by 22 runs at the Lord's Cricket Ground. Chasing 193 to win, India were reduced to 112/8 at one stage after which Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah showed a lot of fight. Ravindra Jadeja then had another fighting partnership with Mohammed Siraj before the match ended with the latter unluckily being bowled off a delivery by Shoaib Bashir. IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025, Manchester Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for India vs England Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy Match at Emirates Old Trafford.

The India National Cricket Team head into Old Trafford knowing that they are in a must-win situation to keep the IND vs ENG 2025 Test series alive. Already 1-2 down, another defeat will mean a series loss for Shubman Gill and co and it wouldn't be the ideal start for India in the ICC WTC 2025-27 (World Test Championship) cycle. The England National Cricket Team, on the other hand, will look to give their absolute best in bettering India at Manchester, an outcome which will hand them an unassailable 1-3 series lead.

When is India vs England 4th Test 2025?

The IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025 starts on July 23, 2025 and will be played at Old Trafford in Manchester. The IND vs ENG 4th Test is slated to start at 3:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on all five days unless there's an exception, caused by delays.

What is India's Win-Loss Record at Old Trafford, Manchester?

Well, India's Test record at Old Trafford is certainly not a very good one, especially for a team needing to bounce back in a series. India have played a total of nine Tests at Old Trafford and out of that, have had no wins yet. Out of the nine Tests, India have had four losses while five matches have ended in draws. India’s Test Record at Manchester: Ahead of IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025, a Look at How India National Cricket Team Has Performed at Old Trafford in Longest Format.

Have India Made Any Changes To Their Squad?

No, the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) have not made any change to the India National Cricket Team for the IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025. Having said that, there might be the possibility of changes being made to India's playing XI for the Manchester Test. There have been calls for Sai Sudharsan to replace Karun Nair, who has not been able to make a mark on his Test return so far. Jasprit Bumrah and Rishabh Pant Likely To Play for Team India in Upcoming IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025 at Old Trafford: Report.

Also, Rishabh Pant's fitness is something to be looked forward to, with the wicketkeeper-batter suffering an injury to his left index finger in the IND vs ENG Lord's Test. Whether the team management decides to retain Jasprit Bumrah in India's playing XI for the IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025 is also something that needs to be seen.

