After finishing the enthralling Test series, Pakistan (PAK) and New Zealand (NZ) now gear up for a three-match ODI series. The first ODI between the two sides is lined-up on January 09 (Monday) at National Bank Cricket Arena in Karachi and the starting time of the match will be 03:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The two-match Test series ended up on draw after both the test matches were called-off early due to bad light on the fifth day, without yeilding a result in either teams favour. PAK vs NZ 2nd Test 2023: Sarfaraz Ahmed's Fighting Hundred Helps Pakistan Secure Draw Against New Zealand at Karachi.

With both, Pakistan and New Zealand out of the contest from World Test Championship final 2023 after a recently held Test series draw, all eyes will be now set on preparations for the ICC Men's World Cup 2023. The upcoming ODI series will be the first step for both the teams towards the construction of a side which will be representing on the mega event to be held later in October this year. Pakistan have included three uncapped youngsters; right hand-batsman Tayyab Tahir, leg-spinner Usama Munir and all-rounder Kamran Ghulam in the ODI squad to unearth the domestic talent at international level.

New Zealand have some prominent names in their squad as the likes of Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls,Matt Henry and Finn Allen who could prove promising in the upcoming ODI series against Pakistan. A well built New Zealand side led by veteran batter Kane Williamson is a potential threat for hosts to spoil their opening limited overs series of the 2023. Since, Pakistan failed to take advantage of home conditions last year against England in white ball cricket, the immediate home season in new year is a good chance to redeem the previous disgrace. PAK vs NZ 2nd Test 2023 Day 5: Sarfaraz Ahmed Scores Fourth Test Hundred; Keeps Pakistan in the Match.

PAK vs NZ Head-to-Head Record in ODI

The two teams have confronted each other in as many as 107 ODIs. Pakistan have been slightly dominating with 55 wins, whereas, New Zealand managed to emerge victorious 48 times. Three matches ended on no result between PAK and NZ, while one ODI has tied so far.

PAK vs NZ 1st ODI 2023 Key Players

Key Players Fakhar Zaman Babar Azam Haris Rauf Kane Williamson Tom Latham

PAK vs NZ 1st ODI 2023 Mini Battles

Tom Latham vs Naseem Shah and Imam-ul-Haq against Tim Southee are the two mini battles expected to take on in the first ODI.

PAK vs NZ 1st ODI 2023 Venue and Match Timing

The PAK vs NZ 1st ODI 2023 will be played at National Bank Cricket Arena in Karachi on January 09 (Monday) and is scheduled to start at 03:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The toss will be held at 02:30 PM IST.

PAK vs NZ 1st ODI 2023 Live Telecast and Online Streaming

Sony Sports Network are the official broadcasters of the Pakistan vs New Zealand 2023 in India and will Live Telecast the first ODI on its channels. SonyLIV, the OTT platform of Sony Sports Network will Live Stream the PAK vs NZ series 2023.

PAK vs NZ 1st ODI 2023 Likely Playing XI

PAK Likely Playing XI: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c) , Shan Masood, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Agha Salman, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr., Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Usama Mir

IND Likely Playing XI: Devon Conway, Finn Allen (wk), Kane Williamson (c), Tom Latham, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Mithcell Santner, Michael Bracewell, Matt Henry, Tim Southee (c), Lockie Ferguson

