A day of intriguing cricket between New Zealand and Pakistan in the 2nd Test match at Karachi saw another stalemate as once against both teams fail to force a result despite having opportunities. Pakistan were five down very quickly in the morning, staring at a defeat lingering at 80/5. It was then Saud Shakeel and Sarfaraz Ahmed came to their rescue. The former dropped anchor while the later scored a century to stitch up a crucial partnership which made Pakistan view towards victory at point. But another quick collapse meant New Zealand were again in advantage and in the last 10 minutes of the game, they needed just one more wicket to hand Pakistan defeat. But Naseem Shah and Abrar Ahmed kept their nerves to secure another draw. PAK vs NZ 2nd Test 2023 Day 5: Sarfaraz Ahmed Scores Fourth Test Hundred; Keeps Pakistan in the Match.

PAK vs NZ 2nd Test 2023 Result:

A dramatic draw in Karachi after a sensational century from @SarfarazA_54 🏏 Bad light forces the end to day five.#PAKvNZ | #TayyariKiwiHai pic.twitter.com/svvlNN4Iky — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) January 6, 2023

