Pakistan (PAK) and New Zealand (NZ) are all set to battle it out in the third and final ODI of the three-match ODI series on January 13 (Friday) at National Bank Cricket Arena in Karachi. The final clash between Pakistan and New Zealand has a starting time of 03:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Meanwhile, fans searching for Dream11 Team Prediction PAK vs NZ ODI face-off can scroll down below for all the tips and suggestions on compiling the fantasy playing XI. New Zealand Beat Pakistan by 79 Runs in 2nd ODI 2023, Level Series 1–1.

The series so far settles at 1-1 each, after New Zealand fought back in the second ODI and win by a huge margin of 79 runs on Wednesday. Pakistan were bundled on 182 runs in a chase of 262 runs courtesy to the disciplined bowling by the New Zealand bowlers. Apart from Babar Azam who scored 79 under pressure, no other batter could really come up with the goods to aid the team towards the target. Earlier, Devon Conway's ton and skipper Kane Williamson's 85 off 100 guided visitors to a total of 261 runs. The final decider on Friday is anticipated to be a thrilling one as both the teams will look to seal the series.

PAK vs NZ, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-keepers - Devon Conway (NZ), Muhammad Rizwan (PAK) could be taken as our wicket-keepers.

PAK vs NZ, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters - Kane Williamson (NZ), Fakhar Zaman (PAK), Haris Sohail (PAK) are our batters of Dream11 Fantasy team.

PAK vs NZ, Dream11 Team Prediction:All-rounders - Muhammad Nawaz (PAK), Agha Salman (PAK), Michael Santner (NZ) could be our all-rounder.

PAK vs NZ, Dream11 Team Prediction:Bowlers- Naseem Shah (PAK), Tim Southee (NZ), Usama Mir (PAK) could form the bowling attack.

PAK vs NZ, Dream11 Team Prediction: Devon Conway (NZ), Muhammad Rizwan (PAK),Kane Williamson (NZ), Fakhar Zaman (PAK), Haris Sohail (PAK),Muhammad Nawaz (PAK), Agha Salman (PAK), Michael Santner (NZ), Naseem Shah (PAK), Tim Southee (NZ), Usama Mir (PAK).

Kane Williamson (NZ) could be named as the captain of your PAK vs NZ Dream11 Fantasy Team, whereas Naseem Shah (PAK) could be selected as the vice-captain.

