Security in Pakistan has been a concern of late. Pakistan national cricket team pacer Naseem Shah's house in Mayar, Lower Dir of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, was fired upon by unknown gunmen, which left damage to the main gate, home windows, and a parked vehicle. Fortunately, no loss of life or injury was reported, which saw a prompt response from the Police; however, the gunmen fled the scene. Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 2025 Full Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get PAK vs SL ODI Series Fixtures, Time Table and Match Timings in IST.

As per Dawn News, police have detained as many as five people as suspects, with the security personnel still investigating the motive behind the open firing at Shah's house in KP that took place on Monday morning, while also pursuing further arrests. High-profile figures in Pakistan have constantly been under threat, forcing authorities to update security measures for celebrities and sporting figures. On Which Channel Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 2025 Live Telecast in India Will Be Available? How To Watch PAK vs SA ODI Cricket Matches Free Live Streaming Online?

While details about the Shah's family have been kept under wraps, the pacer was with the Pakistan national cricket team in Rawalpindi, with the PAK vs SL ODI series 2025 commencing from November 11. Shah, who made his debut aged 16 in 2019, has featured in 20 Tests, 32 ODIs, and as many T20Is, scalping 146 wickets combined.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 11, 2025 09:09 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).