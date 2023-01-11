Devon Conway struck a hundred and later; the bowlers showed up with a good performance as New Zealand beat Pakistan by 79 runs in the 2nd ODI at the National Stadium in Karachi on Wednesday, January 11. New Zealand had a great start after batting first, but a collapse ensured they got no more than 261 on the board. With the series on the line, Kane Williamson then marshalled his troops and guided his bowlers well as they struck at regular intervals to dent the Pakistan chase. Skipper Babar Azam scored 79 but did not look at his best, and his dismissal by Tom Latham, who pulled off a brilliant stumping, was the last nail in the coffin for Pakistan, with them being shot out for 182 in 43 overs. Team India Celebrate Rahul Dravid’s Birthday After Arrival in Kolkata Ahead of IND vs SL 2nd ODI 2023 (Watch Video).

Pakistan vs New Zealand 2nd ODI 2023 Result:

An exceptional all-round performance from New Zealand in the second ODI forces the series into a decider 🙌#PAKvNZ | 📝: https://t.co/mvcvkr4s9N pic.twitter.com/og4pPLx7W2 — ICC (@ICC) January 11, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)