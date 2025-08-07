Pakistan national cricket team player Haider Ali has been provisionally suspended by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) following a criminal investigation by Greater Manchester Police. The PCB confirmed the development on Thursday, August 7. According to the PCB, the investigation relates to the incident that took place during Pakistan Shaheens' recent tour to England. The PCB has confirmed it is providing Haider Ali legal support "to protect his rights throughout this process". West Indies Beat Pakistan by Two Wickets in Thrilling PAK vs WI 2nd T20I 2025; Jason Holder Steals the Show With All-Round Performance as Windies Level Series 1-1.

“In line with its duty of care and responsibility to ensure the welfare and legal rights of all its players, the PCB has ensured that Haider Ali has received appropriate legal support to protect his rights throughout this process,” the PCB stated. The Pakistan Cricket Board further added that they will not issue any further comment on the matter until the investigation reaches its "legal conclusion".

"Accordingly, the PCB has decided to place Haider Ali under provisional suspension, effective immediately, pending the outcome of the ongoing investigation. Once the legal proceedings are concluded and all facts have been duly established, the PCB reserves the right to take appropriate action under its Code of Conduct, if necessary. The statement added that the PCB would not issue any further comment on the matter until it reaches its “legal conclusion”, the statement read.

Haider Ali has represented the Pakistan national cricket team in two ODIs, scoring 42 runs. The 24-year-old has amassed 505 runs in 35 T20I matches, including three half-centuries.

In the Pakistan Super League (PSL), Haider has smashed 846 runs in 49 outings with the help of four fifties. He made his ODI debut against the Zimbabwe national cricket team in November 2020 and his T20I debut against the England national cricket team in September of the same year.

