West Indies defeated Pakistan by two wickets in an absolute thriller to win the PAK vs WI 2nd T20I 2025 match played at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, in Florida, on August 3. It was Jason Holder who stole the show in Florida with his all-round performance as he hit the winning runs in the thrilling contest to hand West Indies a victory and snap their losing streak in the shortest format of the game. The Pakistan National Cricket Team batted first and were restricted to just 133/9 with Jason Holder (4/19) being the best bowler for Shai Hope and co. For Salman Ali Agha's Pakistan, Hasan Nawaz (40) was the top-scorer. In response, the West Indies National Cricket Team had a nervy run-chase, losing wickets at regular intervals with no batter making a big score. Eventually, it was Romario Shepherd (15) and Jason Holder (16*) who shared a 29-run stand that was instrumental in the Windies winning the match and levelling the series 1-1. Jason Holder Surpasses Dwayne Bravo to Become Highest Wicket-Taker for West Indies in T20Is, Achieves Feat During WI vs PAK 2nd T20I 2025.

West Indies Beat Pakistan by Two Wickets in Thriller

West Indies seal a last ball thriller in Lauderhill to level the T20I series 1-1 👊#WIvPAK 📝: https://t.co/ZvjRTZnNSC pic.twitter.com/1i2KBYh3NE — ICC (@ICC) August 3, 2025

