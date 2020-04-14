Pakistan Players Won’t Face Pay Cuts Amid Coronavirus Lockdown: PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani

Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Ehsan Mani (Photo Credits: IANS)

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ehsan Mani has confirmed that now player will face pay cuts amid the coronavirus lockdown in the country. The PCB chief also made sure that all its retired players will continue to receive pensions. The lockdown is reportedly going to cost the cricket board around $5.2 million. However, PCB is not letting that affect any of its staff. “There'll be no unusual cuts at PCB,” Mani was quoted as saying by sports journalist Saj Sadiq on Twitter. Zafar Sarfaraz, Former Pakistan First-Class Cricketer Dies After Testing Positive for COVID-19.

“Won’t make any PCB staff redundant. All retired international players will receive their pensions. No changes to domestic contracts. If anyone is in distress, they can contact PCB & we'll go out of our way to help,” the PCB chief added.

PCB had to postpone the knockouts of the Pakistan Super League 2020 (PSL) amid coronavirus crisis. The tournament was initially shortened by a couple of days with change in format. However, later it was decided to postpone the semi-finals and the final.

Ehsan Mani's Statement:

Ehsan Mani has said: There'll be no unusual cuts at PCB Won't make any PCB staff redundant All retired international players will receive their pensions No changes to domestic contracts If anyone is in distress, they can contact PCB & we'll go out of our way to help#Cricket — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) April 14, 2020

Pakistan also postponed last leg of its home series against Bangladesh. In the first ten days of April, Pakistan were scheduled to face Bangladesh in one-off ODI (One-Day International) and second of the two-match Test series. Pakistan’s next assignment is against Netherlands, Ireland and England beginning in the first week of July. It appears the matches will be either cancelled or postponed.