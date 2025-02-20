The long wait for an ICC event in Pakistan ended on February 19, with the Pakistan national cricket team and the New Zealand national cricket team taking on each other in the tournament opener of the Champions Trophy 2025, which is in its ninth edition. Pakistan comes into the tournament as defending champions with hopes of around 22 crore people wishing for them to become only the second team to win and then defend their title after Australia. Babar Azam Funny Memes Go Viral As Pakistan Star is Dismissed After His Slow 64-Run Knock Off 90 Balls During PAK vs NZ ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match.

However, Pakistan played an appalling match against New Zealand, where the hosts ended up losing the PAK vs NZ CT 2025 Match by 60 runs, which plumted their net run rate as well. This win makes Pakistan's way forward in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 tough, making all their remaining matches a must-win. Fans wondering about Pakistan's ICC Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final chances can scroll below.

Here's How Mohammad Rizwan and Co Can Make it to Last Four of Eight-Team Tournament

Pakistan's remaining matches are against India and Bangladesh, with the next against arch-rivals Men in Blue being a do-or-die. Mohammad Rizwan and Co will first need to win against India, while also ensuring that it is with a big margin., and then finish their league phase with a victory over Bangladesh as well to remain alive in the competition. India vs Pakistan ICC Champions Trophy Match Results, Top Scorers and Wicket-Takers Ahead of IND vs PAK Cricket Match In CT 2025.

As always several permutations and combinations also arise, with Pakistan depending on other results to go their way.

Bangladesh have to lose two out of their three matches, while India faces a defeat in one of their last two matches apart from losing the IND v PAK encounter. If New Zealand loses their remaining matches, their net run rate might just still keep them in contention.

Eventually, all boils down to the margins of wins for Pakistan, who will have to play all their remaining ICC CT 2025 matches as knockouts.

