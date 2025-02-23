The India national cricket team thrashed arch-rivals Pakistan national cricket by six wickets in the high-voltage ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Sunday. Indian cricket showcased a dominating performance throughout the match, which helped them to secure a commanding victory over their neighbours. With this victory, Team India have almost booked their seat in the semi-finals of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 tournament. Hosts Pakistan are now on the verge of getting eliminated from the ongoing prestigious event. The Mohammad Rizwan-led Pakistan will now have to depend on other teams to reach the semi-finals of the eight-nation tournament. Virat Kohli Becomes Fastest Batter To Reach 14000 Runs in ODIs, Shatters Sachin Tendulkar’s Record During IND vs PAK ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match.

Earlier in the match, India national cricket team star spinner Kuldeep Yadav bagged a three-wicket haul, which restricted Pakistan to 241 runs. While chasing, Indian opener Shubman Gill played a 46-run knock and provided a good start to Men in Blue. Veteran batter Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer played match-winning knocks, which guided the India national cricket team to secure a comprehensive win over the Pakistan national cricket team in Dubai. After winning the match, Team India moved to the top of the Group A standings with two wins in as many games in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 tournament.

Kuldeep Yadav's Three-Wicket Haul Dismantles Pakistan's Batting Attack

Earlier in the match, India leg-spinner Kuldeep Yadav dismantled the Pakistan national cricket team batting attack. Kuldeep Yadav took three wickets, which bundled out the hosts for 241 runs in 49.4 overs. Kuldeep took the wickets of Salman Agha (19), Shaheen Afridi (0), and Naseem Shah (14). For Pakistan, Saud Shakeel top-scored with 62 runs off 76 deliveries, whereas captain Mohammad Rizwan scored 46 runs off 77 balls. IND vs PAK Memes and Jokes Go Viral After Kuldeep Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel Help India Bowl Out Pakistan for 241 in ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer Guided India To a Dominating Win Over Arch-Rivals

While chasing 242, Indian captain Rohit Sharma provided a brisk start. Rohit played a quick-fire knock of 20 runs. Vice-captain Shubman Gill hammered 46 runs off 52 deliveries, including seven fours. Veteran batter Virat Kohli played a match-winning knock of 100 runs off 111 deliveries, including seven fours. Kohli was supported by middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer, who slammed 56 runs off 67 balls, including six boundaries. Kohli and Iyer stitched a 114-run stand, which helped Team India to crush Pakistan by six wickets in Dubai.

