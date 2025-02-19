New Zealand beat Pakistan by 60 runs to begin their ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in style at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on Wednesday, February 19. After being put to bat first, Tom Latham (118) and Will Young (107) struck centuries while Glenn Phillips sparkled with a a sensational 61-run knock that came off just 39 deliveries. New Zealand recovered from a tough start to finish with 320/5. Chasing 321, Pakistan were handed an early blow with Fakhar Zaman not being allowed to open as he did not field for a good period of time in the first innings after suffering an injury. Wickets fell at regular intervals and Pakistan's innings never got any real momentum which could threaten New Zealand. Khushdil Shah's fighting 69 off 49 balls and Salman Ali Agha's 42 off 28 were among the positives for Pakistan. Babar Azam also got a half-century but his 64 runs came off 90 balls, a knock which increased the pressure of the Net Run Rate (NRR). Babar Azam Funny Memes Go Viral As Pakistan Star is Dismissed After His Slow 64-Run Knock Off 90 Balls During PAK vs NZ ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match.

PAK vs NZ Result

