With an eye on the ICC T20 World Cup 2021, South Africa host Pakistan in three ODIs and four T20Is. The tour gets underway on April 2, and both teams would be determined to make a winning start. The Men in Green would be high on confidence as they had defeated the Proteas team last month in the T20I and Test series at home. Hence, they would be determined to replicate their heroics. On the other hand, South Africa would be looking to settle the scores. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the live streaming, telecast and further details of the SA vs PAK series. Pakistan Tour of South Africa 2021 Schedule: Get Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details of SA vs PAK ODI and T20I Series.

It would be Temba Bavuma’s first assignment as full-time South Africa captain, and he would be determined to make a winning start. However, a significant challenge lies ahead of him as many Indian Premier League (IPL)-bound Proteas players have been allowed to leave the series midway. On the other hand, Babar Azam’s men have all their basics covered, and they would back themselves to shine on the South African soil. As the series takes a countdown, let’s look at the streaming and other details.

Which TV Channel Will Telecast South Africa vs Pakistan Limited-Overs Series in India?

In India, fans can watch the live telecast of South Africa vs Pakistan Limited-Overs Series live on Sony Sports channels. Sony Pictures Network is the official broadcaster for Pakistan tour of Pakistan 2021 in India. So fans can watch the matches live on Sony Six and Sony Six HD channels on their television. Cricket lovers in Pakistan can switch to PTV Sports to catch the live-action.

South Africa vs Pakistan Limited-Overs Series Live Streaming Online

One can also catch South Africa vs Pakistan ODI & T20I Series online. SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Network, will be live streaming the clash online for fans in India. Fans in Pakistan can log in to the official website of PTV Sports to watch the games.

