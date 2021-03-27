Pakistan Cricket Team will travel to South Africa for their next assignment. The tour, which gets underway on April 2, comprises three T20I matches and four ODIs. South Africa had a forgettable time when they travelled to Pakistan earlier this year. Babar Azam and Co won both Test matches before clinching the T20I series 2-1. Hence, the Proteas side have a chance to redeem themselves, and they must leave no stones unturned to settle the scores in their own style. At the same time, the Men in Green would like to extend their winning run. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the schedule, date and match timings of Pakistan tour of South Africa. Pakistan Tour of South Africa 2021: One Pakistan Player Tests Positive for COVID-19.

Notably, Temba Bavuma took over the reins of South Africa’s limited-overs team last month, and he’ll have a point to prove. Former skipper Quinton de Kock will continue to serve as a wicket-keeper batsman while veterans Kagiso Rabada and David Miller also have a job in hand. On the other hand, Pakistan have named a full-strength squad and are expected to come all guns blazing. The likes of Babar Azam, Mohammed Hafeez and Shaheen Afridi were in great touch during PSL 2021 and will like to shine against the Proteas as well. As the tour takes a countdown, let’s look at the schedule of the ODI and T20I series.

Pakistan Tour Of South Africa 2021:

Match Date Time (IST) Venue 1st ODI April 2 4:30 PM SuperSport Park, Centurion 2nd ODI April 4 1:30 PM Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg 3rd ODI April 7 4:30 PM SuperSport Park, Centurion 1st T20I April 10 6:00 PM Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg 2nd T20I April 12 10:00 PM Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg 3rd T20I April 14 10:00 PM SuperSport Park, Centurion 4th T20I April 16 10:00 PM SuperSport Park, Centurion

Notably, Cricket South Africa have allowed their players to leave the tour mid-way to participate in the VIVO Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, which gets underway on April 9. Hence, the home side would miss the services of Quinton de Kock, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, David Miller and Lungi Ngidi in the T20I leg of the tour.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 27, 2021 06:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).