Afghanistan (AFG) is all set to host Pakistan (PAK) in the inaugural T20I bilateral series, later this month. The historic series comprises three T20 internationals to be played between the two neighbouring countries. The two teams have so far squared-off in multi-nation and ICC events mostly. Outside multi-nation tournaments, a solitary ODI match in 2012 and a sole T20I in 2013, are the only engagements between the two sides recorded. Hence, the upcoming White-ball series between Afghanistan and Pakistan will be the first of its kind. You can download the PAK vs AFG 2023 schedule in PDF format here, which contains match timings and venue details as well. Shadab Khan Named Captain As Pakistan Include Youngsters in T20I Squad for Afghanistan Series.

The series that was originally scheduled from March 25, has been rescheduled and advanced a day before. The revised dates were made subject to unavailability of the Hawk-Eye Technology for the previously set schedule. The first T20I between Afghanistan and Pakistan will now be played on March 24, followed by the second on March 26. The third and final T20I encounter will be played on March 27. All three matches will be played at Sharjah Cricket Stadium in UAE.

Pakistan vs Afghanistan T20I Series Full Schedule

Date Time (IST) Match Venue March 25, 2023 07:30 PM 1st T20I Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah March 27, 2023 07:30 PM 2nd T20I Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah March 29, 2023 07:30 PM 3rd T20I Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Pakistan cricket board (PCB) announced the squad for the upcoming series which saw the regular skipper Babar Azam absent. The reports of resting senior players and providing a new lot a chance has been welcomed by the fans. Shadab Khan has been appointed to lead the young contingent. Meanwhile,Afghanistan Cricket Board is yet to make the squad for the upcoming T20I series against Pakistan public. The series is anticipated to be a promising one between the two sides.

