Fact Check: Did Afghanistan Formally Suspend Bilateral Cricket With Pakistan Amid Conflict Between the Two Nations? Here's the Truth

Did Afghanistan suspend bilateral cricket with Pakistan amid the political tension between the two nations? Afghanistan and Pakistan are embroiled in conflict at the moment after the latter had air strikes in Kabul earlier this week and in turn, was met with a response from Taliban forces. Clashes erupted on the border between the two nations, with Afghanistan's Taliban reportedly claiming that they have killed a number of Pakistan's soldiers. Amid this, such a claim of Afghanistan suspending bilateral cricket with Pakistan has surfaced and in this article, we shall take a look at the truth behind this. Pakistan vs Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka T20I Tri-Series 2025 To Take Place in November 2025, Matches to Be Held in Rawalpindi and Lahore (Check Full Schedule).

Afghanistan and Pakistan most recently met in the final of the UAE (United Arab Emirates) Tri-Series 2025, where the Salman Ali Agha-led side defeated Rashid Khan and co to clinch the trophy. A post made by X account '@BembaNation' made the claim that the Afghanistan Cricket Board has formally suspended all future bilateral cricket matches with Pakistan and advised players not to shake hands with Pakistani players in ICC events.' Handshakes in cricket had recently become a talking point after the Indian cricketers avoided shaking hands with their Pakistan counterparts at the Asia Cup 2025 amid strained political ties. Afghanistan Cricketer Rashid Khan’s Elder Brother Haji Abdul Halim Passes Away, Pakistan Players Offer Prayers on Sidelines of UAE Tri-Series 2025 (Watch Video).

Viral X Post Makes Fake Claim of Afghanistan Suspending Bilateral Cricket With Pakistan

🚨BREAKING NEWS🚨 - Afghanistan Cricket Board has formally suspended all future bilateral cricket matches with Pakistan and adviced players not to shake hands with Pakistani players in ICC events. pic.twitter.com/n5uHAhzFay — Bemba Nation (@BembaNation) October 11, 2025

Fact Check: Has Afghanistan Suspended Bilateral Cricket With Pakistan?

To be direct and precise, the answer is simply no. At the time of writing, Afghanistan have not formally suspended bilateral cricket with Pakistan amid the prevailing military conflict between the two nations. There have been no official statement made by the Afghanistan Cricket Board on suspending bilateral cricketing ties with Pakistan and neither has such news been reported through any authentic source. Hence, the claim made on social media is totally fake and baseless, without any credible evidence.

Pakistan is set to host Afghanistan and Sri Lanka in the T20I Tri-Series that starts on November 17. The T20I Tri-Series will start with a Pakistan vs Afghanistan clash and the two teams will face each other once again on November 23.

Claim : Afghanistan have formally suspended bilateral cricket with Pakistan amid conflict between the two nations. Conclusion : No

